CBSE CTET answer key 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the answer key for the Central Teacher Eligibility (CTET) anytime soon. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can download the answer key on the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in. The CTET examination 2018 was held in two shifts in 92 cities across the country on December 9. CTET director Anurag Tripathi said they will release CTET 2018 answer keys today after 12 pm. Candidates can check the answer key with their attempts and individual answer sheet. Candidates can check the answer key with their attempts and individual answer sheet. This year’s CTET is being conducted by the Central Bureau of Secondary Education (CBSE).

The candidates can challenge the answer keys from December 28 to December 30 till 5 pm. However, the candidates will be required to pay a fee of Rs 1000 per question through credit/debit card. The mark sheets and certificates which will contain encrypted QR code can be downloaded using the login credentials sent by CTET.

Steps to download CTET answer key 2018:

Log on to the official website of the CTET at ctet.nic.in On the homepage, click on the answer key link Enter the registration number and other details The CTET answer keys will appear on your screen

