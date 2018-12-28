CBSE CTET answer key 2018: Objections can be filed at the official website of Central Teacher Eligibility Test till 5 pm on December 30, 2018. Applicants would have to pay a sum of Rs. 1000 as a mandatory fee per question per objection. The fee paid by the candidates will be non-refundable.

CBSE CTET answer key 2018: Applicants can download their Central Teacher Eligibility Test answer key at the official website @ ctet.nic.in. If any discrepancy is found, the applicants can raise objections by logging in to the official website. The portal to raise objections will be open till 5 pm on December 30. Applicants would have to pay a sum of Rs. 1000 as a mandatory fee per question per objection. The fee paid by the candidates will be non-refundable.

The objections raised will be evaluated by the panel thereafter. Post the declaration of final answer key no more objections can be raised according to the official notification of the CBSE CTET. The challenge will be accepted by the board if any mistake is noticed in the answer key otherwise not. The notification further stated that CBSE’s decision on the challenges will be final and no further communication will be entertained.

Steps to download CBSE CTET answer key

How to raise objections

Step 1: check the official website of CBSE CTET– ctet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, there will be a link statting- Challenge the answer key

Step 3: Fill the form and give proper reasons to support it

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More