CBSE CTET Answer Key 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to release the Answer keys of CTET 2018 examination anytime soon. Candidates need to log into - ctet.nic.in and download the same by following the steps given below.

CBSE CTET Answer Key 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is going to release the Answer Keys of the Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) 2018 shortly through its official website – ctet.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared for the written examination for the recruitment must check the official website of CBSE or CTET 2018 to download the same. Candidates can check the instructions given here for their convenience to download their respective Answers key from the website.

Meanwhile, the CTET 2018 examination was conducted by the Board on December 9, 2018 where more than 17 lakh candidates had participated at various centres across the country. Reports say that the Anurag Tripathi of CBSE has revealed that the date for declaration of answer keys has not yet been decided by the board. However, it is trying to release the CTET 2018 exam answer keys soon through the official website.

How to download the CTET 2018 Answer Keys?

Log into the official website as mentioned above

Search for the CTET 2018 Answer Keys link and click on it

Candidates will be redirected to a different window

Here, a pdf will open

Check the pdf carefully and tally your attempted answers in the examination

Download the Answer Key pdf and take a print out of the same if necessary for reference

To log into the official website directly and download the CTET 2018 Answer Keys, click on this link: ctet.nic.in

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More