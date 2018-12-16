CBSE CTET Answer Key 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education is all set to release the Answer Key of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2018 through its official website by the end of December this year. Steps to download the same has been mentioned inside.

CTET 2018 Answer Key: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to release the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2018 Answer Keys through its official portal – cbse.nic.in. All the candidates who had appeared for the written examination this year and are eagerly waiting for the result can check the Answer Keys of their respective question booklet by visiting the website of CBSE – i.e. cbse.nic.in

This year as many as 16,91,088 candidates appeared for the examination out of which 58% were female candidates while 33,107 were differently abled and 199 candidates reportedly belonged to transgender.

How to download the CTET 2018 Answer Key 2018?

Log into the official website of CBSE – cbse.nic.in

Candidates need to search for the link that reads, “CTET 2018 Answer Key download” on the homepage

Click on the link when found

Candidates will be taken to a different page

Here, login with the credentials

Now, click on the Answer Key option

The Answer Keys of CTET 2018 will appear on the screen of your computer

Download the same and go through it carefully

Take a print out of the same for reference if necessary

Candidates should note that they can file objections against any incorrect answer through the official website of CBSE

The Board will release a notification regarding the filing of objections against any wrong answers. Therefore, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website of the Board.

To go to the official website of CBSE CTET 2018 and download the Teacher Eligibility Test Answer key 2018 from the same, click on this link: https://ctet.nic.in/

