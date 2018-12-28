CBSE CTET answer key: The CBSE CTET answer keys has been released on the official website ctet.nic.in. The candidates who appeared for the examination can check the answer key released by the CBSE on its official website. There are a few steps to raise the objections on the declared answer keys.

CBSE CTET answer key: The answer keys of the CBSE CTET has been released on the official website ctet.nic.in. The candidates who appeared for the examination can download and check the answer key released by the CBSE. If any candidate faces any discrepancy, he/she can raise objections. The last date for issuing objections is December 30 till 5 pm. According to the board, candidates will pay Rs 1000 as a mandatory fee per question per objection. The amount of fee paid by the candidate is no-refundable. However, the final decision on the challenge will remain with the board.

How to raise objections for CBSE CTET answer key

Step 1: Go to the official website – ctet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘challenge the answer key’

Step 3: Fill the displayed form and give proper reference details to support it

Challenge will only be accepted by the board, if any mistake is noticed by the subject expert in the answer key. The candidates will be informed about a policy decision in case any change is made.

According to the official release, the CBSE’s decision on the challenge is final and no further communication will be entertained.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More