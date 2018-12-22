CBSE CTET Answer Keys 2018: CBSE or Central Board of Secondary education is all set to release the CTET 2018 Answer Keys through its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the same can check their respective answer Keys by logging into ctet.nic.in.

CBSE CTET Answer Keys 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education is all set to release the Answer Keys for the recently held Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2018 through its official website. According to the latest updates in a leading media website, the Board is likely to release the Answer Keys today, December 22, 2018 after 6:00 PM. All those who have appeared for the recruitment examination this year can check the website – ctet.nic.in and download their respective Answer Keys by following the steps given below.

How to download the CTET 2018 Answer Keys?

Log into the official website of CBSE CTET 2018 as mentioned above i.e. ctet.nic.in

Search for the link that reads, “CBSE CTET 2018 Answer Key Download” and click on it on the homepage

On clicking on the link, the candidates will be directed to the Answer key page

candidates need to download the PDF and take a print out

Go through the PDF and check if there is any mistake

Start filing objections through the official website of the Board

Direct link to go to the official website of CBSE CTET 2018 and download the CTET 2018 Answer Keys: https://ctet.nic.in/CMS/public/home.aspx

