CBSE CTET December 2019: The application process for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will end on September 18, 2019. All the interested and eligible candidates who have not applied for the examination can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), ctet.nic.in. All the candidates are supposed to fill the form and submit it till September 18, 2019, while they can pay the fee till September 23, 2019. The exam is scheduled to be held on December 8, 2019, and it will be held in more than 110 countries in the city.

Steps to apply for CBSE CTET December 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying CTET December 2019 application form present on the home page.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Tap the apply tab under the new candidate registration column.

Step 5: Fill all the required details in the mentioned fields.

Step 6: Fill the complete form.

Step 7: Upload all the required images.

Step 8: Make the payment.

CBSE CTET December 2019 Fee:

All the candidates are required to pay Rs 700 for one paper and Rs 1200 for two papers. For the reserved candidates, the fee for one paper is Rs 350 and the fee for both the papers is Rs 600.

Exam pattern for CBSE CTET December 2019:

The exam will be held in two different parts, part I for teachers who want to teach class 1 to 5 and paper 2 for the teachers who wish to teach class 6 to 8. Both the exams will last for a time period of 2.5 hours and the candidates will be awarded one marks for every correct answer.

