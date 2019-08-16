CBSE CTET December exam 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE has announced the dates of CTET or Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET 2019 December examination. Interested candidates can check the details of the CTET 2019 December examination given in this article.

CBSE CTET December exam 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE has announced the CTET 2019 December exam date or Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET 2019 examination dates on the official website – cbse.nic.in or ctet.nic.in. All the candidates interested can check the details of the CTET 2019 December examination given in this article. According to the notification released by the CBSE on its official website, the CTET 2019 December exam will be conducted at various examination centres on December 8th, 2019.

How to check the CTET 2019 December Exam Notification?

Candidates need to visit the official website of the CBSE

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “CTET December Exam 2019 Notification”

On clicking, the notification will be displayed on the screen

Go through the same and download it

Take a print out of the CTET 2019 notification for future reference if necessary

Candidates must note that the CTET 2019 December exam application process is all set to begin from next week on the official website of CBSE CTET 2019. According to reports, the online application process will start from August 19 and end on September 18, 2019.

The detailed notification for the CTET 2019 exam will be released on the official website before the commencement of the application or registration process. Reportedly, the CTET 2019 December exam will be conducted in 20 languages at 110 different cities.

Those who appear and qualify in the CTET 2019 examination will be eligible for appointment as a teacher at various government as well as private schools.

