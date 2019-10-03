CBSE CTET December Exam 2019: Today is the last date for making payment of the CTET 2019 Application fee through the official website - ctet.nic.in. Candidates are advised to check the steps to make the payment in this article below.

CBSE CTET December Exam 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE is all set to close the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2019 Online fee Payment for CTET 2019 Exam through the CTET official website – ctet.nic.in today, October 3, 2019. CBSE had also released a notification earlier announcing the extension of the CTET December 2019 application form filling date till September 30, 2019, and CTET 2019 application fee payment date till October 3, 2019, through the official website.

Meanwhile, the CBSE Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) has been scheduled to be held on December 8, 2019 (Sunday). CBSE will conduct the CTET 2019 test at 110 cities across the country.

CBSE CTET December Exam 2019: Application Form

The CBSE had started the 13th edition of CTET 2019 online application process through the official website ctet.nic.in from August 19, 2019, while the last date for submission of CTET December 2019 application was extended till September 30, 2019.

Notice Regarding the extension of CTET 2019 Online Application Form

CBSE CTET December Exam 2019: Application Fee Details

Candidates must note that they can deposit the application fees through the following mode of payment:

Remittance through E-Challan in CTET Exam Fee Account with Syndicate Bank or Canara Bank or

Payment by Debit Card / Credit Card / Net Banking

How to make the CTET 2019 application fee payment?

Candidates need to visit the official website – ctet.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “CTET December 2019 Application Form”

On clicking, candidates will be directed to the login page

Now, login with the credentials

Click on the application fee payment option

Choose the mode of payment

Candidates will be redirected to the bank page

Here, enter the debit card/ credit card/ net banking details and submit

Make the payment after receiving the OTP on your mobile

Keep a copy of the receipt for future reference

Here’s the direct link to make the CTET 2019 application fee payment online: ctet.nic.in

