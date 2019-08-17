The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the date of its December 2019 examination for the 13th edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). In its recent Press Release, CBSE has also highlighted many important things. Check now!

The date of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) has been declared by the Central Board of Senior Secondary Education (CBSE) and that is December 8, 2019 (Sunday). It will be the13th edition of CTET which will be held in 110 cities across the country and in 20 languages.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the detailed information of examination, eligibility criteria, syllabus, examination fee and other important details on the official website of CTET, www.ctet.nic.in on August 19, 2019. Candidates can then visit the site to find out the details.

In its Press Release, CBSE has appealed candidates to download the Information Bulletin only from their official website and read the details carefully to avoid any mistake. The candidates can apply online for the recruitment test only through the official site of CTET, www.ctet.nic.in and the last date of online application submission is September 18, 2019, and the last date for fee payment is September 23, 2019, till 3:30 pm.

Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) is the minimum qualification assessment test which is conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to appoint teachers from across the country for Primary level and Upper Primary level. The CBSE conducts this test twice every year.

The candidates who aim to make their career in a teaching profession are must require to get the TET certificate and CTET certificate makes them eligible to apply for the job in central schools. The candidates who qualify the CTET can visit any central school for the recruitment.

