CBSE CTET July 2019: The answer key for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) exam will be released soon by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The examination was conducted on 7 July 2019 (Sunday) in two shifts, Paper I and Paper-II.

The Paper I of CTET was conducted between 9:30 am and 12:00 pm for the candidates who had applied for the Primary Stage and want to teach students of Class I-V, whereas Paper-II was conducted for the candidates between 2:00 pm and 04:30 pm for the Elementary Stage who want to teach students from Class VI-VIII. Also, several private education websites have already released the unofficial answer key for CTET 2019. The CTET 2019 examination was conducted across 97 cities in 20 different languages.

Steps to download CBSE CTET July answer key 2019 for Paper 1 and Paper 2

Step1: Visit the official website of private institutions.

Step 2: In the home page, click on the CTET Exam Answer Key 2019 link

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to a new page, with the respective exam answer key

Step 4: Click on the download button to download the answer key for future reference.

Given below is the complete process about re-evaluation: Candidates may raise objections if found any.

Once the answer key is released and if candidates wish to release the answer key, they can do so by simply login to your account on ctet.nic.in. On the dashboard, candidates would be able to view their recorded responses as well as the answer keys. In case candidates are not satisfied with the answers marked in the answer keys, they can select the correct option.

After selecting, upload all the relevant documents to substantiate the objection and pay the required fees and submit your objections.

