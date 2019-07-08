CBSE CTET July Answer Key 2019: The unofficial answer keys for the CTET examination has been released. CTET examination was held at many centres across the country on July 7, 2019. Candidates those who have appeared for the CTET Examination can download this possible answer from different private institutes websites.The official answer key will be released soon on the official website of CTET, ctet.nic.in.

CBSE CTET July Answer Key 2019: Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, organised the CTET examination on July 7, 2019.

The unofficial answer key for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) has been released. The candidates can log in the private websites in order to check the answer key. CTET examination was held at many centres across the country. However, the official answer key will be released soon on the official website of CTET, ctet.nic.in.

A large number of candidates have appeared for the CTET 2019 exam, hence qualifying the CTET 2019 exam becomes difficult due to the higher percentage of cut-offs and passing marks.

Candidates those who have applied for the CTET Paper I and Paper II exam reviewed the paper as moderate, with questions varying from easy to tough. As per the feedback, candidates could easily make out around 112-120 good attempts out of the total 150 questions.

CBSE CTET July Answer Key 2019: Steps to download CBSC CTET unofficial answer key 2019

Step 1: Visit the websites of private institutions

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Download CTET 2019 Answer Key link.

Step 3: Answer Key in the pdf format will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download the pdf and take a print out for further reference.

Recruitment examinations are being organized to fill the posts of teachers in the government schools under central territories like Central Schools, Navodaya Vidyalaya Committee, Central Tibetan Schools and other government schools.

