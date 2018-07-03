The Central Board of Secondary Education on Tuesday clarified that registration process for CTET 2018 will start soon on CTET's official website @ ctet.nic.in. The CTET, in its official statement, has said that information regarding the new date for CTET 2018 registration will be notified soon.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday said that registration process for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2018, an entrance exam for teachers, will start soon on CTET’s website @ ctet.nic.in. In an official statement, the CBSE said that the main organizer of the CTET exam has delayed the registration process due to some administration issues. The Director of the CTET has made it clear that next date of the registration process will be notified soon and all the candidates should keep checking CTET official website.

Earlier it was speculated that registration process for CTET 2018 would begin from June 22 and the last date for submitting the online application form was July 19. CBSE every year holds the CTET examination which is necessary to be passed to be eligible to become a teacher for class 1 to 8.

Check eligibility and the minimum requirement for CTET 2018:

To become a teacher for classes 1-5 (Primary stage), a candidate is required to have senior secondary or its equivalent with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education. For other details, aspirants can check CTETs official website.

For classes 6-5 (Elementary stage), a candidate is required to be graduate and passed or appearing in final year of 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education. For more eligibility details, a candidate can go on CTETs official website.

Check out the paper pattern:

The examination will be held in two stages: Paper 1 and paper 2. The CTET will be held in many Indian languages, including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bangla, Garo, Gujarati, Kanada, Khasi, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Mizo, Nepali, Oriya, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Telugu, Tibetan and Urdu.

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said that all issues regarding the conduct of examination in various languages have been addressed by the central government.

Check how candidates can complete registration for CTET 2018:

Firstly candidates need to visit CTET official website: ctet.nic.in.

On the home page, candidates need to click on ‘ Apply online’.

Create your registration ID.

Upload your scanned image and signature.

Pay the registration charges through challan or debit card.

Complete the registration and take print out of the confirmation page for the future purposes.

