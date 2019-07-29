CBSE CTET Result 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2019 next month, say reports. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website of the CTET 2019 for downloading the result.

CBSE CTET Result 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2019 results or CBSE CTET Result 2019 or CTET 2019 Result or CBSE CTET 2019 result on the official website – ctet.nic.in next month that i.e. by August 20.

According to the latest reports, the results will be published on the official website of the CTET 2019. Candidates who have appeared in the CTET Exam 2019 can check the results on the official website after it is published. To access the CBSE CTET Results 2019, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website mentioned above.

The CBSE had conducted the CTET 2019 on July 7, 2019 at various examination centres across 97 cities in twenty different languages. CTET is an examination to test the eligibility of candidates for the posts of Teachers at Primary, Upper Primary and High School Level. CBSE had released the CTET answer keys of for July exam on the website. Reportedly, 14 lakh candidates have written in the CTET 2019 held in July.

How to check and download the CBSE CTET Result 2019?

Visit the official website of CTET 2019 as mentioned above – ctet.nic.in

as mentioned above On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “CTET 2019 Result Download”

On clicking, candidates will be directed to a new window

Here, enter the login details such as registration number, date of birth and roll number

Click on the Login or Submit button as displayed on the page

The CTET 2019 result will be displayed on the computer screen

Download the result and take a print out of the same for reference in future

Here’s the direct link to go to the official website of CTET 2019 and download the results: ctet.nic.in

