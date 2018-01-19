Few days after announcing the date sheet for class 10 and 12 Board exams 2018, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has revised the exam dates for the Class 12 Board exam physical education exam paper. Earlier the paper was scheduled to be held on April 19, 2018, but after getting negative feedback from students and academicians across the country, the CBSE has decided that now physical education paper will be held on April 13, 2018. Therefore, CBSE class 12 exams will begin on March 5 and will end on April 13. The central board has cited administrative reasons for changing the exam date of class 12th physical education paper.
Along with art students, many science students have also raised concerns on social networking sites regarding the engineering exam date. They have issues with the exam date because Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2018 will be held on April 8 while the physical education paper is listed on April 9. Students are also showing their dissatisfaction for a just a day gap between Physics paper which is going to held on March 7 and English paper which is scheduled on March 5.
Check the revised date sheet for CBSE class 12 board exam 2018:
- Monday, March 5
001 English Elective-N
101 English Elective-C
301 English Core
- Tuesday, March 6
056 Dance-Kathak
057 Dance-Bharatnatyam
059 Dance-Odissi
069 CR Writing TR Study
609 Typography &CA Hin
662 Microbiology (MLT)
668 Dark Room Technique
730 Anatomy and Physio
731 Child Health Nursing
742 Clinical Biochemistry
744 Retail Services
748 Information Storage
749 Fundamentals of TR
756 Introduction to HO
768 Music Aesthetics
776 Garment Constrctn
777 Traditional Indian
784 Salesmanship
787 Electrical Machine
793 Capital Market OPE
- Wednesday, March 7
042 Physics
658 Optics
661 Clncl Biochem (MLT)
733 Primary Health Care
753 Front Office Opera
769 Music Production
- Thursday, March 8
053 Fashion Studies
604 Office Proc.& Prac.
625 Applied Physics
657 Bio-Ophthalmic
663 Fund of Nursing II
666 General Physics
737 Food & Beverage CO
750 LGSTCS,OPER & SUP.
751 Bakery
762 Basic Horticulture
781 Cost Accounting
800 Security
- Friday, March 9
054 Business Studies
765 Floriculture
- Saturday, March 10
067 Multimedia & WEB T
076 Nat. Cadet Corps
606 Off. Communication
745 Beauty & Hair
- Monday, March 12
031 Carnatic Music Voc
032 Car.Music Ins (MEL)
034 Hind.Music Vocal
035 Hind.Music MEL.INS
036 Hind Music.INS.PER
664 Comm.Health Nur II
729 Basic Concepts OF
- Tuesday, March 13
043 Chemistry
- Wednesday, March 14
049 Painting
050 Graphics
051 Sculpture
052 App/Commercial Art
- Thursday, March 15
055 Accountancy
- Saturday, March 17
029 Geography
045 Biotechnology
665 Mat & Child H.Nur II
- Monday, March 19
022 Sanskrit Elective
105 Bengali
107 Telugu AP
113 Odia
116 Arabic
117 Tibetan
118 French
120 German
121 Russian
123 Persian
125 Limboo
126 Lepcha
189 Telugu – Telangana
192 Bodo
193 Tangkhul
194 Japanese
195 Bhutia
196 Spanish
198 Mizo
322 Sanskrit Core
- Tuesday, March 20
027 History
- Wednesday, March 21
041 Mathematics
- Thursday, March 22
046 Engg. Graphics
070 Heritage Crafts
075 Human Rights & G S
079 Library & Info SC.
626 Mech. Engineering
779 Textile Chemical P
780 Fin. Accounting
783 Marketing
796 Web Applications
- Friday, March 23
065 Informatics Prac.
083 Computer Sscience
- Saturday, March 24
072 Mass Media Studies
607 Typography &CA Eng
- Monday, March 26
030 Economics
- Tuesday, March 27
040 Philosophy
044 Biology
628 Autoshop RPR&PR
732 Community Health N
736 Food Services & BE
739 The CRTV & COM.PRO
752 Cofectionary
772 Design & Innovatn.
774 Fabric Study
778 Printed Textile
788 Electrical Applian
- Wednesday, March 28
068 Agriculture
071 Graphic Design
073 Know Trad & Prac.
608 Shorthand English
610 Shorthand Hindi
622 Engineering Sci.
738 Evol & Forms of MM
747 Library System AND
785 Banking
795 Database Managemen
- Monday, April 2
002 Hindi Elective
110 Gujarati
124 Nepali
197 Kashmiri
302 Hindi Core
- Tuesday, April 3
003 Urdu Elective
104 Punjabi
106 Tamil
108 Sindhi
109 Marathi
111 Manipuri
112 Malayalam
114 Assamese
115 Kannada
303 Urdu Core
- Wednesday, April 4
078 Theatre Studies
605 Secy.Prac & Accntg
632 AC & Refrgtn-I
659 Ophthalmic Tech.
660 Lab Medicine (CLN
667 Anatomy, Physiolog
799 Engineering Mechan
- Thursday, April 5
037 Psychology
633 AC & Refrgtn -II
741 Laboratory Medicin
754 Advanced Front Off
763 Olericulture
766 Bus.Opertn & Admn
775 Basic Pattern Deve
782 Taxation
786 Insurance
790 Trouble Shooting A
794 Derivative Market
- Friday, April 6
028 Political Science
627 Auto Engg.
- Saturday, April 7
074 Legal Studies
735 Food Production -I
757 Travel Agency AND
764 Pomology
789 Operation & Maintenance
- Tuesday, April 10
039 Sociology
- Wednesday, April 11
066 Entrepreneurship
734 Food Production-II
740 Geospatial Tech
743 Retail Operations
746 Holistic Health
- Thursday, April 12
Home Science
- Friday, April 13
048 Physical Education