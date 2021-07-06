CBSE shared that the syllabus of board examination 2021-22 will be rationalized similar to that of last academic session to be notified in July 2021.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) scrapped the one exam theory and divided the exams in two terms for class 10 and 12. The board has decided to divide the year into two terms with approximately 50 per cent syllabus in each term. CBSE shared that the syllabus of board examination 2021-22 will be rationalized similar to that of last academic session to be notified in July 2021.

Subject experts will analyze the interconnectivity of concepts using a systematic approach and will divide the syllabus into two terms based on their analysis. In a detailed statement on Monday, CBSE informed that after the division of syllabus, board will conduct exams at the end of each term.

The statement said that efforts would be made to make Internal Assessment/ Practical/ Project work more credible and valid as per the guidelines and Moderation Policy to be announced by the Board to ensure fair distribution of marks.

CBSE mentioned the following points in its detailed statement: