The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) scrapped the one exam theory and divided the exams in two terms for class 10 and 12. The board has decided to divide the year into two terms with approximately 50 per cent syllabus in each term. CBSE shared that the syllabus of board examination 2021-22 will be rationalized similar to that of last academic session to be notified in July 2021.
Subject experts will analyze the interconnectivity of concepts using a systematic approach and will divide the syllabus into two terms based on their analysis. In a detailed statement on Monday, CBSE informed that after the division of syllabus, board will conduct exams at the end of each term.
The statement said that efforts would be made to make Internal Assessment/ Practical/ Project work more credible and valid as per the guidelines and Moderation Policy to be announced by the Board to ensure fair distribution of marks.
CBSE mentioned the following points in its detailed statement:
- Classes IX-X: Internal Assessment (throughout the year-irrespective of Term I and II) would include the 3 periodic tests, student enrichment, portfolio and practical work/ speaking listening activities/ project.
- Classes XI-XII: Internal Assessment (throughout the year-irrespective of Term I and II) would include end of topic or unit tests/ exploratory activities/ practicals/ projects.
- Schools would create a student profile for all assessment undertaken over the year and retain the evidences in digital format.
- CBSE will facilitate schools to upload marks of Internal Assessment on the CBSE IT platform.
- Guidelines for Internal Assessment for all subjects will also be released along with the rationalized term wise divided syllabus for the session 2021-22.The Board would also provide additional resources like sample assessments, question banks, teacher training etc. for more reliable and valid internal assessments.