Thursday, February 20, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
CBSE Dismisses Class 12 Paper Leak Claims, Warns Against Fake News

CBSE has refuted claims of a Class 12 Physical Education paper leak, labelling them as false and misleading. The board reassured students of strict security measures and warned against spreading such misinformation.

Apurv-Website-Design-1.jpg

CBSE has refuted claims of paper leak, labelling them as false and misleading

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has strongly denied allegations of a Class 12 Physical Education exam paper leak, calling them “fake and misleading.” The claims surfaced after a YouTuber, Zaki Saudagar, circulated unverified reports that the exam, held on February 17, 2025, had been leaked online.

Rise in Fake Exam Leak Claims on Social Media

The incident is part of a growing trend where false rumours of exam leaks are being spread on platforms like YouTube, Facebook, and X. CBSE has been actively monitoring these channels and has warned students and parents against believing or sharing unverified information.

CBSE’s Response and Legal Action

To counter misinformation, CBSE has strengthened its collaboration with law enforcement agencies. Authorities are working to track and take strict legal action against individuals or groups responsible for spreading false reports. CBSE has issued a strict warning that students involved in spreading false information could face severe consequences under its ‘Unfair Means rules.’ Possible penalties include disqualification from exams and legal action under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In a public advisory, CBSE requested parents to counsel their children on the dangers of engaging with unverified claims on social media. “Parents are requested to counsel their children to rely only on official communications from CBSE for accurate updates. Spreading or believing in false information can lead to unnecessary stress and legal repercussions,” the advisory stated.

Official Sources for CBSE Updates

To maintain transparency, CBSE reminded students and stakeholders that all official announcements are available on its website and verified social media channels. The board reassured students that strict security measures are in place to maintain the fairness of the examination process. CBSE has urged all stakeholders to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities related to exam conduct.

Filed under

CBSE Fake news False claims Indian Penal Code Paper leak

