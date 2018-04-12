CBSE has filed an FIR on April 11 against the owner of website cisthetaglobal.com for publishing fake news. Reports say that the website has published that the questions of JEE mains paper that had been conducted on Sunday is identical to that of the 2016 mock test questions of the Narayana Coaching Centre.

An FIR has been filed by CBSE on Wednesday against a website cisthetaglobal.com spreading fake news. As per reports, the website has circulated that some of the questions of the JEE mains paper that was conducted on Sunday were similar to that of the 2016 mock test questions of the Narayana Coaching Centre. The FIR has been registered against the owner of the website with the crime department of the Delhi Police Headquarter (DCP) on April 11 as per reports in a leading daily. However, the Board on Wednesday had clarified that all the questions were original and that it was set by examiners just two months before the exams.

According to a senior CBSE officer, the JEE question paper contains around 1500 original items questions that have been picked out of question banks. Moreover, it has been reported that the question bank is prepared by 100 experts and each question is handwritten. Out of those questions 90 are being randomly selected to create eight to nine sets of question papers. However, the Board on Wednesday had clarified that all the questions were original and that it was set by examiners just two months before the exams. Then only one set is randomly picked for JEE and is sent to the printer, which is very confidential.

Meanwhile, the Board has released a statement where it has asked people not to pay heed to the falsities. According to a leading daily, the Boards’ statement read, “CBSE reiterates that all these 7-8 questions were originally written only about two to three months back and they cannot and could not have figured in any model paper by any coaching institutions two years back. There is an atmosphere of falsities and rumour mongering being deliberately perpetuated against a prestigious organisation like CBSE.”

Recently, the Class 12 Economics paper was leaked and the Board announced re-examination for that particular paper. CBSE has been also battling the rumours that are trying to create panic and doubt in public’s mind to damage the credibility of the organisation and the JEE exam, which is the gateway for IIT admission and it appears that the rumours are the outcome of rivalry between two organisations. On the other hand, as reports reveal, the spokesperson of Narayana Coaching Academy has claimed that the images displayed on the website are not of their Academy and that all allegations against them are false and fabricated.

