CBSE IIT JEE Mains 2018 results: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to declare the result of IIT JEE (Joint Entrance Exam) Mains result on Monday at 11 am. The board will announce the result for IIT JEE Mains 2018 for paper 1 and paper 2 today. Students can check their result for CBSE IIT-JEE Mains exam by simply logging on to board’s official website jeemain.nic.in. The candidates who appeared for the CBSE IIT-JEE Mains exam can check their score and download the mark sheet after 11 am today. CBSE will also release the JEE main 2018 result on its official websites such as cbseresults.nic.in and results.nic.in.

JEE entrance exam helps students to get admission in Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and other top engineering institutes. The JEE Main exam offline mode was conducted on April 8 while the exams for online mode were conducted on April 15 and 16, 2018. The offline exam was held in 104 cities across 1,613 centres across the country and in eight centres in as many countries abroad.

Students who are waiting for IIT JEE Mains Result 2018 can check their result by simply following these steps given below:

Log on to cbseresults.nic.in and jeemain.nic Go to the home page and click on the results Now, enter your JEE Main 2018 roll number and date of birth; click on submit button Your IIT-JEE Mains Result 2018 will be displayed. Download the JEE Main scorecards, and take a print out for future reference.

