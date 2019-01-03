Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has taken a decision to introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Classes 8, 9 and 10. More information regarding the same has been mentioned below in the article.

CBSE: Welcoming the new year 2019 with a new initiative, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to introduce a fascinating subject/course in the curriculum of the school students under the Board. According to reports in a leading media organisation, the Board has decided to include artificial intelligence (AI), as a skill subject. The decision was taken in a recently held meeting of the board’s governing body.

The Artificial Intelligence subject will be optional and kept as an elective for the students. Talking about the same, a member of the board’s governing body has put light on to the fact that the subject will be introduced in the 8th, 9th and 10th standard. Reports say that the idea of introducing AI as a subject germinated from a session conducted at the NITI Aayog, along with government’s policy think tank.

Meanwhile, an Artificial Intelligence is a machine which can perform tasks normally thinking like humans. It has skills like visual perception, speech recognition and decision-making. This decision has been taken by the Board to make the students familiar and well-versed with the technologies which will be involved in shaping the future of humanity on earth.

