Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
CBSE Introduces New Rules to Set Up ‘Branch Schools’ for Primary Education: All You Need To Know

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced new rules allowing already affiliated schools to set up "Branch Schools" for primary-level education, covering classes from Bal Vatika to Class 5.

CBSE Introduces New Rules to Set Up 'Branch Schools' for Primary Education: All You Need To Know


New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced new rules allowing already affiliated schools to set up “Branch Schools” for primary-level education, covering classes from Bal Vatika to Class 5.

The Affiliation Bye-Laws (Branch School) 2025 have been formally approved by the Governing Body, the highest decision-making body of CBSE, and the Controlling Authority of CBSE, following recommendations by the Affiliation Committee in its meetings held on November 29, 2024, and December 26, 2024.

“The existing school, termed ‘Main School,’ can establish a ‘Branch School’ under the same affiliation number, name, and management but with a separate set of resources in terms of physical and academic infrastructure, teaching and supporting staff, etc.,” the notification states, according to ANI.

Here is all you need to know about the new CBSE initiative:

  • According to the newly introduced Affiliation Bye-Laws (Branch School) 2025, schools that are already affiliated with CBSE will be eligible to establish a Branch School.
  • These branch schools will operate from Bal-Vatika (pre-primary) to Class V.
  • They will function with independent infrastructure, teaching staff, and support personnel while still being managed by the same society, trust, or Section-8 company that runs the Main School.
  • Applications for setting up Branch Schools will be accepted starting from the academic session 2026-27 through the SARAS 6.0 Portal.
  • The affiliation and extension period for both the Main School and the Branch School will remain the same.
  • The guidelines dictate that a Branch School must be situated within the municipal limits of the same city as the Main School.
  • While the Main School will continue to cater to students from Class VI to XII, the Branch School will focus on early education, running classes from Bal-Vatika I, II, and III to Class V. “Both the Main and the Branch School shall share the same administrative and academic practices but must maintain separate essential documents such as Recognition, UDISE+, Land Certificate, Fire Safety Certificate, Building Safety Certificate, and Water and Sanitation Certificate,” the notification reads.
  • The No Objection Certificate (NOC) of the Main School will be applicable to the Branch School as well.
  • Admissions to the Branch School will be administered by the Main School, ensuring a seamless transition for students progressing from the Branch School to Class VI in the Main School without being considered as new admissions.
  • Both institutions will have separate principals or headmasters, with distinct teaching and ancillary staff. However, salary disbursement and financial records will be maintained by the main school.
  • The guidelines also mandate the appointment of a Special Educator for the Branch School, per the qualifications set by the Rehabilitation Council of India, along with a separate Counsellor and Wellness Teacher with appropriate credentials in psychology, child development, or career guidance.
  • The branch school must have a minimum contiguous land area of 1,200 square meters. Schools with land areas equal to or exceeding 1,600 square meters will be allowed to have additional sections, per the specifications outlined in Appendix V of the Affiliation Bye-Laws-2018.

These guidelines mark a significant step towards expanding primary education access while maintaining quality standards under CBSE’s regulatory framework.

Filed under

CBSE Branch Schools CBSE News New CBSE rules Primary Education

