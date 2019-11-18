CBSE Jobs 2019: Applications have been invited for the recruitment to various non-teaching posts by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). All the interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same visiting the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), cbse.nic.in. A total number of 357 vacancies are to be filled via this recruitment drive. All the candidates who will apply for the same will have to go for a written test which will be followed by a personal interview round. The vacancies are available for the post of Assistant Secretary, Analyst (IT), Assistant Secretary (IT), Senior Assistant, Junior Hindi Translator, Accountant, Stenographer, Junior Accountant, Junior Assistant.

ALSO READ: CBSE Recruitment 2019: Applications invited for 357 Steno, Jr Assistant, Assistant Secretary & other posts @ cbse.nic.in, check steps to apply

Qualification criteria for CBSE Jobs 2019:

Candidates will be required to score a minimum of 50 percent in order to qualify the examination. The candidates belonging to the OBC category will be required to score 45 percent marks to qualify the examination and the candidates of SC and ST category will be required to score 40 percent marks to qualify the examination.

Fee for CBSE Jobs 2019:

The application for the recruitment to the posts of Group B is Rs 1500 and recruitment to the posts of Group C is Rs 800. All the candidates belonging to ST, SC, PwD, ex-servicemen category in addition with women and regular CBSE employees are not supposed to pay any fee.

Salary for CBSE Jobs 2019:

All the candidates shortlisted for the post of assistant secretary will be paid Rs 39,100 with a grade pay of Rs 6,600. Candidates shortlisted for the post of the analyst will be paid Rs 39,100 along with grade pay of Rs 5,400. Candidates shortlisted for the post of Junior Hindi Translator will be paid Rs 34,800 with grade pay of Rs 4,200. For all remaining posts, the basic pay will be Rs 20,200 with grade pay of Rs 2,400.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App