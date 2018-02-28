In a big relief for Class 10 students, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had decided to ease norms for Class 10 examination. With the one time relaxation, students appearing in the Class 10 examination only need to get 33% overall marks to pass a particular subject. Earlier they were assessed separately in internal assessments and board exams. The CBSE had introduced the Comprehensive and Continuous Evaluation (CCE) scheme along with optional Board exam in the year 2011.

To tackle decreasing passing percentage in board exams, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to grant to provide relief to the Class 10 students. Now, the students appearing in the Class 10 exams only need to get 33% overall marks to pass a particular subject as per the changed criteria. Earlier, they were tested separately in internal assessments and board exams. The decision has come days before the Class 10 board examination, which is going to start from 5th March 2018. CBSE issued a statement in this matter which says, “The examination committee of the board in its meeting held on February 16 after considering the circumstances and the facts that the current batch of Class 10 (2018) is coming from a different assessment background while they were in Class 9 (in 2017) resolved to approve the following for current batch as one time measure. From this year, Class 10 exams will be mandatory after a gap of 7 years.

Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry has toppled its 2011 decision in which it made Class 10 board examination from the 2010-2011 batch. CBSE is one of India’s largest board in terms of enrolment of students. School affiliated to CBSE are present across the country. The CBSE had introduced the Comprehensive and Continuous Evaluation (CCE) scheme along with optional Board exam. A few days ago, HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar had announced that NCERT school syllabus will be halved from the 2019 session. The following announcements come to light just a few days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a special book for school students to guide them through the pressure of exams.

Javadekar said that the workload needs trimming as it is at present more than the undergraduate syllabus for arts and commerce streams. He further added that the school syllabus was more than that of BA and B.Com courses.

