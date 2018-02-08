Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the dates for National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) 2018. The CBSE NEET 2018 exam will be conducted on May 6, 2018. Aspirants can find the application forms on CBSENEET’s official website @www.cbseneet.nic.in. Follow these simple steps to apply and download the application form, dates and other notification.

For the aspirants preparing for the National Eligibility and Entrance Test 2018 (CBSE NEET 2018), date is out for the exams. Students, who are willing to give the exam, can fill the application on CBSE’s website www.cbseneet.nic.in. The application process will begin online on February 8, 2018 and end on March 9, 2018. National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) 2018 is a national level medical entrance examination conducted for admission to MBBS and BDS courses offered at medical and dental institutes in the country except for AIIMS and JIPMER, Puducherry.

NEET 2018: How To Apply?

In order to apply for the NEET UG 2018 exam candidates would first need to register on the official website. Students must also have a valid Aadhaar number as it is mandatory for application.

To apply students can follow the steps given below:

Step one: Go to official NEET UG 2018 website: www.cbseneet.nic.in

Step two: Click on ‘New Registration’ and enter your aadhaar details.

Step three: After completing the registration process, complete the application process.

The application fee for CBSENEET 2018 exam for General/OBC candidates is Rs. 1400 and for Sc/St/Ph candidates is Rs. 750. Students are allowed to remit application fee through Credit/debit card or netbanking/UPI or e-walets of different service providers.