CBSE NEET Result 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET-UG results 2018 on its official website today. Candidates who had appeared for the NEET examination 2018 can also check their scores at www.cbseneet.nic.in or other websites such as www.mohfw.nic.in, www.mcc.nic.in.

An official notification of the CBSE read, “As soon as the result is ready, CBSE will host the results on the website and thereafter candidates may download the Result Sheets”. The NEET examination was conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE on May 6.

Candidates can check their NEET 2018 Results with the help of the steps given below:

Log on to the official website, www.cbseneet.nic.in Search for the link that read ‘ CBSE NEET Result 2018 ‘ and click on it Candidates will be directed to a new window Enter the requisite details such as registration number and click on submit button Your results will be displayed on the screen of your computer Download the CBSE NEET 2018 result and take a print out of the same for future references

The NEET 2018 scores can be used to get admissions into the different Central/State Government medical Institutions.

