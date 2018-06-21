CBSE NET 2018 admit card: UGC has released the NET 2018 hall tickets at the official website cbsenet.nic.in. The candidates who registered for the NET examination and download their admit card. Follow the step to download the CBSE NET 2018 admit card given here.

CBSE UGC NET 2018 admit card: The UGC (University Grants Commission) has released the CBSE NET admit cards today on the official website cbsenet.nic.in. All the candidates who had applied for the National Eligibility Test 2018 can download their respective admit cards from the official website. CBSE UGC NET examination will be conducted on July 8 this year.

Unlike last year, the CBSE UGC NET 2018 examination will consist of only two papers this year, i.e. paper 1 and paper 2. Paper 1 will be based on objective type questions of 50 each carrying 100 marks while Paper 2 will also be objective type question but it will have 100 questions. Each questions in Paper 2 will carry 2 marks and will be based on the subject as per candidates choice.

Follow the steps given below to download CBSE UGC NET 2018 admit card:

Visit the official website, cbsenet.nic.in Search for the link “Login for Admit Card and Image Correction – NET July 2018” and click on the same on the homepage Log in using your application number and password Your NET 2018 admit card will be displayed on the screen of your computer Download the admit card and take a print out for future reference

