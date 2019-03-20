Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a notification regarding the courses that can be pursued after Class 12. Students who are in Class 12 or are appearing in the Class 12 Board examination this year can check the list of courses suggested by the Board to make a career choice.

The worries for students appearing for this year's board exams seem to be soaring high as Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to announce the dates for the examination

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in a ‘student-friendly’ initiative has released an extensive list of courses that can be pursued after clearing the class 12 board examination. According to the reports, the list of courses includes the name of colleges, eligibility criteria, admission details and other related information to a particular course.

CBSE Class 12 Exam 2019 is now going on and the authority of CBSE wants its students to make a career choice and get familiar with the admission procedures, entrance exams and courses that can be pursued after 12th standard. Students who are appearing the Board examination of Class 12 this year can check the list of courses suggested by the Board to make a career choice.

According to reports, CBSE chairperson Anita Karwal officially announced that as a sequel to the ongoing student-friendly initiatives, the Board has prepared an abstract of courses for its students which would help them acquire adequate information about various course choices, colleges or institutes and combinations available in higher education before clearing the Class 12 examination.

Reports say that over 900 universities and over 41,000 colleges currently provides higher education in the country and the list released by the CBSE has mentioned most of the traditional, new age and popular courses provided by them.

Here how to check the list of courses suggested by CBSE:

1. Log into the official website of CBSE

2. Candidates need to click on the link that reads, “CBSE brings out the first-ever compendium of academic courses for +2 students | Press Release|Compendium”

3. On clicking, the candidates will be taken to a new page

4. Check the details and download the same for reference if necessary

Students should note that the list released by the board on the official website expands up to 122 pages. Students need to log into the official website only to access the same. The official website of CBSE is – cbse.nic.in. Meanwhile, class 12 exams started from February 15 and have been scheduled to end on April 3. The CBSE Class 12 result is likely to be declared by May 10, 2019.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More