CBSE Board Class 12 students on Wednesday will appear from the re-test of their Economics paper after the board had announced that it will have to conduct a re-exam following the paper leak scandal in March. The Central Board of Secondary Education is keeping all the requirements on the check to ensure that today’s re-test happens without any problem. A close to 6-lakh students will be taking Economics re-exam today, the board has exempted foreign students from appearing for the exam after the education board found that the leak did not impact their results. The exam will take place across 4,000 centres across India.

According to media reports, “About six lakh students will appear for the exam on Wednesday at 4,000 centres. The education board has taken extra security measures which cannot be revealed, said the officer who asked not to be named.” It has been a nightmare for the Class 12 students who earlier gave their Economics board exam when they later got to know that they have to appear for the re-exam after the board decided to conduct it following the paper leak scandal. The Class 12 Economics paper was held in March but reports surfaced that the paper got leaked, it was cancelled and the board decided to re-conduct it on April 25.

Apart from Class 12 Economics paper, Class 10 Maths paper was also leaked following which the CBSE functioning came into question. Parents, teachers and students across the nation had slammed the board for not taking adequate measure to ensure that the paper is not leaked. Earlier the board said that it would re-conduct both Class 12 Economics and Class 10 Maths exams but later it announced that it will only conduct re-exam of Class 12 Economics paper.

