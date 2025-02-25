CBSE Proposes Class 10 Board Exams To Be Conducted Twice A Year From 2026

Exam fees will be increased to accommodate the biannual examination system. Students will have to pay for both exams at the time of application filing, regardless of whether they choose to appear for the second attempt.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has proposed conducting Class 10 board exams twice a year from the 2025-26 academic session.

The draft norms for the new policy were approved on Tuesday and have been released for public feedback until March 9, after which a final decision will be taken.

This move aligns with the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which aims to reduce the pressure of high-stakes board exams and provide students with an opportunity to improve their performance.

Key Features of the Proposed Scheme

1. Biannual Board Exams

Class 10 students will have the option to appear for their board exams twice a year, beginning in 2026.

The first phase of exams will be conducted from February 17 to March 6, while the second phase will take place from May 5 to 20.

Both exams will cover the entire syllabus, and students will be allotted the same examination centers for both attempts.

The exams will also act as supplementary exams, meaning no separate re-examinations will be conducted.

2. Flexibility for Students

Students will have the choice to appear for the second exam only if they wish to improve their marks.

The marks obtained in the first attempt will be available on DigiLocker for admission to Class 11.

The better score between the two attempts will be reflected on the final mark sheet and pass certificate.

3. Subject-Wise Examination Groups

Major subjects such as Science, Mathematics, Social Science, Hindi, and English will be conducted on fixed dates, as per the current system.

Other subjects will be divided into two groups: Regional and Foreign languages and all remaining subjects .

Regional and Foreign language exams will be held on a single day, while other subjects will have multiple examination slots to accommodate student choices.

4. Increased Student Participation

In 2026, it is estimated that 26.6 lakh Class 10 students and 20 lakh Class 12 students will appear for the exams.

This marks an increase from the 24.12 lakh Class 10 and 17.88 lakh Class 12 students appearing for the 2024-25 session.

CBSE board exams are conducted across 7,842 centers in India and 26 countries worldwide.

5. Higher Exam Fees

Exam fees will be increased to accommodate the biannual examination system. Students will have to pay for both exams at the time of application filing, regardless of whether they choose to appear for the second attempt.

Why was it introduced?

The decision to introduce two board exams aligns with the NEP 2020’s vision of reducing the stress associated with a single high-stakes examination. The policy aims to:

Allow students to perform at their best by providing an opportunity for improvement.

Reduce the need for private coaching and stress-related health issues among students.

Ensure students are assessed holistically, incorporating internal assessments and practical exams along with board exam scores.

Stakeholder Feedback and Implementation

The CBSE has invited feedback from schools, teachers, parents, students, and the general public until March 9. After reviewing the responses, the policy will be finalized and implemented from the 2025-26 academic session.

CBSE’s Controller of Examinations, Sanyam Bhardwaj, emphasized that this initiative is designed to empower students, giving them greater control over their academic performance. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also chaired a meeting discussing the reforms, highlighting the importance of a more flexible and student-friendly evaluation system.

