CBSE Recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited by CBSE for the recruitment to various posts. Interested candidates can apply by visiting cbse.nic.in.

CBSE Recruitment 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has invited application of the recruitment to the posts of Assistant Secretary (IT), Junior Hindi Translator, Accountant, Junior Accountant, Analyst (IT), Stenographer, Junior Assistant. All the candidates who are eligible and interested for the recruitment to the mentioned posts can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), cbse.nic.in. All the candidates are urged to apply for the same before the last date of application which is December 16, 2019.

All the candidates are supposed to read all the information thoroughly before applying for the advertised posts online. The recruitment will be executed for the vacancies in Group A, Group B and Group C. Through this recruitment drive, a total number of 357 vacancies are to be filloed in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The examination for the recruitment to the mentioned posts will be held all over India.

Vacancy details for CBSE recruitment 2019:

Group A:

Assistant Secretary: 14 vacancies

Assistant Secretary (IT): 7 vacancies

Analyst (IT): 14 vacancies

Group B:

Junior Hindi Translator: 8 vacancies

Group C:

Junior Accountant: 19 vacancies

Senior Assistant: 60 vacancies

Accountant: 6 vacancies

Stenographer: 25 vacancies

Junior Assistant: 204 vacancies

Steps to apply for CBSE recruitment 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), cbse.nic.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying CBSE Recruitment 2019 Advt online present under the In Focus section of the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will be displayed.

Step 4: Tap the start tab and provide all the information.

Step 5: Enter the login credential in the newly appeared page to make a login.

Step 6: Fill all the necessary information in the mentioned fields and upload all required photographs.

Step 7: Make the payment.

Step 8: Download the confirmation page.

Step 9: Take a print out of the confirmation page and keep a copy of it with you for future reference.

