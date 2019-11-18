CBSE Recruitment 2019: Applications for the recruitment to various posts like Stenographer, translator, secretary and a few more have been invited by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Candidates who want to register for the various posts as per their eligibility can apply by visiting the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), cbse.nic.in. 357 vacancies in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be filled through this recruitment drive. All the candidates are supposed to not use any illegal method for qualifying the examination as if found doing so, strict actions will be taken against the candidates. All the applicants are suggested to apply for the recruitment to the mentioned posts before December 16, 2019, as it is the last date to file the application.

Age limit for CBSE Recruitment 2019:

The lower age limit for candidates who are going to apply for the recruitment to the mentioned posts in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is 18 years. The upper age limit has not been quoted by the organization.

Educational Qualification for CBSE Recruitment 2019:

Analyst (IT): Candidates should have a degree of BTech (IT) from a recognized university and should have experience of using SQL Server, C#, dot net and a few more.

Junior Hindi Translator: Candidates must hold a Masters degree in Hindi from a recognized university.

Assistant Secretary IT: Candidates are supposed to have a degree of BTech (IT) from a recognized university and should have experience of using SQL Server, C#, dot net and a few more.

Assistant Secretary: Candidates must hold a bachelor’s degree from a recognized university.

Accountant: Candidates must hold a bachelor’s degree in commerce or accounts from a recognized university.

Stenographer: Candidates must hold a bachelor’s degree in commerce or accounts from a recognized university.

Senior Assistant: Candidates must hold a bachelor’s degree from a recognized university or institution.

