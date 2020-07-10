Central Board of Secondary Education is all set to declare the CBSE result 2020 for class 10 and class 12 by July 15. The board has sent SMS to students/parents to download DigiLocker mobile app. Know how to check/download your mark sheets.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the board results of class 10 and 12 by July 15, on its official website, cbse.nic.in. The board will soon issue the exact date and time of the result declaration. Board exams were conducted from February 15 to March 18. Also, a fake notice is being circulated over the internet that reads that CBSE will announce the result of class 10 on July 11 and result of class 12 on July 13. CBSE clarified that this notice is absolutely fake.

How to check CBSE result 2020 online:

Step1. Visit the official website of CBSE, cbse.nic.in, or, cbseresults.nic.in.

Step2. To check class 10 result click on the link that reads CBSE 10th result 2020. Similarly, to check class 12 result, click on the like that says CBSE 12th result 2020.

Step3. Enter the required credentials to log in.

Step 4. Click on submit button.

Step 5. Your subjectwise scorecard will appear on the screen.

Step 6. Download/Print your result.

How to check CBSE result 2020 via SMS:

Send the following SMS to 7738299899,

For class 10:

cbse10(space)Roll number (space)date of birth(space)school number(space)centre number

For class 12:

Send cbse12(space)Roll number (space)date of birth(space)school number(space)centre number

Not just website and SMS, but this year CBSE will declare results through various other mediums as well. CBSE will announce results on online portals, SMS, IVRS, DigiLocker, Google Search Engine, and, SMS Organizer app. The board has already started sending notifications through SMS to students and parents to download DigiLocker app and make an account for CBSE result 2020.

How to check CBSE result 2020 via DigiLocker:

Step 1. Download DigiLocker application on your mobile from Playstore/App Store.

Step 2. Use your phone number to register on DigiLocker app.

Step 3. Verify the One Time Password (OTP)

Step 4. Enter the last 6 digits of your roll number as security pin.

Step 5. You’ll be directed to your result.

Step 6. Download/screenshot your CBSE mark sheets and documents.

