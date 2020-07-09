A fake notification about the declaration of CBSE Board results on July 11 and 13 is being circulated across the Internet. CBSE has not decided anything upon the date yet. The notification is fake and should be ignored by the students.

A notification in the name of CBSE is being circulated over the internet. The notification says that CBSE 10th Result will be announced on July 11 and the results for class 12th will be declared on July 13. But now, CBSE has made it clear that this notification is false. The board has not made any decision regarding the result declaration yet. Earlier, the board announced that the results will be declared by mid-July. There’s about a week to that and students anticipation and anxiety has already doubled.

Students are also worried about their marks as some of the papers were cancelled by the board. The board suggested an alternative evaluation scheme where students will be assessed internally. Students are nervous about this evaluation method. Furthermore, students and their parents have been asking authorities to end the suspense and give a final date for the result declaration on Twitter.

. @DrRPNishank Sir , Can a clarification be given regarding dates for the declaration of CBSE CLASS 10/12 results. There are many Rumours and Fake news circulating. A clarification form ur office will put fake news to an end . 🙏🙏 — vikash kashyap. 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@KashyapVk) July 9, 2020

Board exams for all the centres were cancelled as due to coronavirus this year. Students who appeared for all the exams will get scores based on their performance. Students who appeared in more than 3 exams, will be assessed based on their three best performances. Similarly, students who appeared only in 3 exams, will be awarded marks based on the average of those three.

CBSE ke results aane se pehle agar 2-4 baar date ki news viral na ho toh kya fayda.#CBSEResults — Mannat (@thandrakhleyar) July 9, 2020

Please publish our CBSE results class 12 sir we are already getting too late and we students are really feeling scared and each day is getting hard and tough for us to pass away please give us the dates 🙏 — Pranjal Das (@Pranjal11830801) July 9, 2020

The students of North-East Delhi could not appear in any exam at all because of Delhi violence. These students will be given final marks based on internal assessments, projects and practicals.

