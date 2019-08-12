The CBSE has rejected all the reports claiming that the board examination fee has been increased by 24 times for SC/ST students. CBSE said reports are serving half-truths.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday late evening scraped reports which claimed that the education board has increased examination fee for the SC/ST and other reserved category students by 24 times. Stating the clarification, CBSE in a release said, half-truths have been severed by some media houses and it’s a clear case of sensationalism and clickbait provocation.

The examination control board made it clear that there is no truth or authenticity in the news and it has been published deliberately by many leading organisations. CBSE said the majority of news on the issue does not state that fee for the reserved category candidates has been increased to Rs 1200 from Rs 750, which is no way 24 times.

Earlier the day, it was said that the CBSE has increased board examinations fee for Class 10 and 12 for SC and ST students from Rs 50 to Rs 1,200, which is like more than 24 times of the basic fees.

The board has also doubled the amount for general category students, who will now have to pay Rs 1,500. The migration fees has also been increased to Rs 350 from Rs 150.

As per a report published in Hindustan Times, the Class 10 and 12 students, who enrolled in schools abroad associated with CBSE, have to pay Rs 10,000 for 5 subjects, while the amount was only Rs 5000 earlier.

Addition subject fees has been doubled from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2000 for Class 12 students studying abroad. “The fee structure is applicable for both Class 10 and 12 examinations,” a senior CBSE official said.

