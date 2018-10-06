CBSE single girl child scholarship scheme 2018: The dates for CBSE Merit Scholarship Scheme for Single Girl Child for + 2 studies, and Renewal of Online applications of CBSE Merit Scholarship Scheme for Single Girl Child X Pass awarded in 2017 have been extended. The last date for both CBSE Merit Scholarship Scheme for Single Girl Child for + 2 studies - 2018 and the Renewal of Online applications of CBSE Merit Scholarship Scheme for Single Girl Child X Pass is October 15, 2018. Read the article to know more about it.

CBSE single girl child scholarship scheme 2018: The dates for online application of single girl child scholarship scheme has been extended by the Central Board of Secondary Examination as per notification on its official website. Those who have not filled up the application or submitted it can do the same till October 15, 2018.

According to reports, the dates for CBSE Merit Scholarship Scheme for Single Girl Child for + 2 studies, and Renewal of Online applications of CBSE Merit Scholarship Scheme for Single Girl Child X Pass awarded in 2017 have been extended by CBSE the last date for which has been scheduled for October 15, 2018.

The rest of the conditions for the scholarships including the eligibility condition remains the same while the last date for submission of hard copy of application form (renewal only) is November 15, 2018.

Following are simple steps to file application for the Single Girl Child Scholarship?

Visit the official website of CBSE, www.cbse.nic.in

On the homepage, search for ‘CBSE Scholarship Portal’ and click on it

After this, you will be directed to a new webpage.

Click on the link named, ‘Guidelines and Application Forms/Apply Online’

Click on ‘Apply Online’ for the scholarship which says, ‘CBSE Merit Scholarship Scheme for Single Girl Child of Class X passed in 2018 and Renewal of 2017’

In case you want to renew your application, after that, click on ‘SGC-X – Fresh Application’ if you want to apply fresh or click on ‘SGC-X – Renewal’

Students can visit the offcial website CBSE www.cbse.nic.in for further information.

Recently, after the Delhi High Court order, CBSE announced that the board exams for both 10th and 12th students will begin in February instead of March. The exams will begin Vocational (skill-based) subjects held in the latter half of February 2019.

Not just that, CBSE also revised the exam pattern for English (Core) subject to make it less lengthy for students.

