The schedule for revaluation, verification of marks and application for obtaining the photo copy of answer sheets of the Class 10 and Class 12 students has been announced on the official website of CBSE. The results were recently declared and students who are not happy with their results and marks can apply for the revaluation online from today, June 1, 2018.

The Central Secondary Board of Education or CBSE has announced the schedule for application for revaluation and verification of marks and to acquire the photocopy of evaluated answer sheet for the students of Class 10 and Class 12 whose results were announced on May 29 and May 26, 2018 respectively. The process of application for revaluation or verification of marks will be able on the official website of the Board and students willing to do so can apply online.

According to reports, the application for re-verification before June 5, 2018 starting from today, June 1, 2018. A minimum amount of Rs 500 for each subject to be verified have to be payed by the students. Processing fee will be accepted through debit/credit cards or via internet banking only till June 7, 2018 while the application process to acquire the photocopy of evaluated answer scripts will be accepted from the 15th of June till 16th of June, 2018.

The processing fee for application process to acquire the photocopy of evaluated answer scripts is Rs 700 for Class 12th and Rs 500 for Class 10. Students can make the payment through debit/credit cards or via internet banking till June 18, 2018. The CBSE Class 12 exam results was declared on May 26 and more than 90,000 students are reported to be sitting for the compartmental examination this year while the Class 10 results were released on May 29, 2018, where more than a 1.5 lakh students have failed to qualify the examination.

To apply directly, click on the link: http://cbse.nic.in/newsite/index.html

