Applications for CBSE Teacher Award 2017-18 has been invited on the official website of CBSE. Teachers or Principals interested in applying for the award can check the official website of the board for detailed notification and register for CBSE Teacher Award 2017-18 before July 13, 2018.

CBSE Teacher’s Award 2017-18: The Central Board of Secondary Education is going to present awards to teachers and principals for their outstanding contribution working in primary, middle and secondary schools. Applications for the CBSE Teacher Award 2017-18 are invited by the Board online at http://cbse.nic.in/newsite/award.html.

According to the online notification released on the official website of the CBSE, the registration for the same will be closed on July 13, 2018. Teachers interested to apply for the award are advised to check the official website for details such as eligibility criteria for the award, important dates, documents to be submitted along with their application, etc.

The teachers who submits the online application will be intimidated for uploading the documents on July 14, 2018. The teachers can also check their status on the official website. Shortlisted applicants will be called for a face to face interaction with the National Level Screening Committee at the CBSE headquater in Delhi on July 20, 2018 out of which the final awardee list will be made.

ALSO READ: APTET Results 2018: Andhra Pradesh TET result declared, check your rank card @ aptet.apcfss.in

Important Dates:

Submission of online application: June 29, 2018 to July 13, 2018

Uploading of supporting documents with online application: July 15 and 16, 2018

Scrutiny of documents by the National Level Scrutiny Committee and preparation of category wise merit list: July 18 and 19, 2018

Face to face interactive session of the shortlisted candidates at CBSE HQ, Delhi: July 25 to 27, 2018

Announcement of awards and forwarding the list of nominations to MHRD for National Teachers Award 2017-18: July 30, 2018

ALSO READ: UPSC CMS admit card 2018 released, download from upsconline.nic.in or upsc.gov.in

ALSO READ: TREIRB recruitment 2018: Apply for 2932 PGT & TGT Posts @ treirb.telangana.gov.in

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More