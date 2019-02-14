The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be releasing the results of class 10 and 12 much before the previous years, as per the latest listed instruction. The Board mentioned that they aim to release the results one week, before than the previous years. The CBSE will conduct the examination for both Class 10 and Class 12 from March.

Not just that, the Board has also released a list of instructions before they enter into the examination hall. The CBSE has also issued various guidelines regarding the conduct of the candidates.

They will not be allowed to wear casual clothes for security purpose

Old question papers are not allowed in the exam centre

The examinations for class 10th will begin from February 21, whereas class 12 examination will start from February 15. A total of 31,14,831 candidates have registered for the exam. Out of which, 18,19,077 are boys and 12,95,754 are girls. 28 transgender students have applied for the CBSE exams, alone this year.

A total of 12,87,369 students will appear for the exams. While from class 10, it is 18,27,472 candidates who have applied.

This includes 22 transgender students from class 10, while, six students from class 12.

The Board is following special security provisions this year. This has come after an alleged leak of question paper.

Exam timings:

The answer books will be distributed to the candidates between 10.00 -10.15 A.M.

Question papers will be distributed at 10.15 A.M.

From 10.15 -10.30 A.M.(15 minutes), the candidates will read the question paper

At 10.30 A.M., candidates will start writing the answers

