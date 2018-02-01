Candidates interested for the NEET Undergraduate 2018 and if planning to appear for the Examination are instructed to continue checking the official webpage for new notification and updates regarding the exam. NEET UG is planned to commence in May 2018 and in 11 different languages.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the 2018 National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examination dates on Thursday, February 1, on its official website. Candidates interested for the NEET Undergraduate 2018 and if planning to appear for the Examination are instructed to continue checking the official webpage for new notification and updates regarding the exam. NEET UG is planned to commence in May 2018 and in 11 different languages including Hindi, English, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi, Odiya, Bengali, Assamese, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada.

The reports read that the question pattern of this year will be same in all the languages. The single set of question paper that will be available in all the languages is decided taking care of the uniformity of challenge level for all students. Ensuring the unique identification process, candidates applying for NEET must have a valid Aadhaar number as it has become a mandatory document in all educational applications. However, students from Jammu and Kashmir, Assam and Meghalaya will have a special relaxation as the rule is not applicable for them who hails from these parts of the country. In case of NRIs, passport number is made essential and mandatory.

