The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2018 result today, June 10. Students who appeared for the JEE Advanced 2018 examination can check their JEE result 2018 on the official website i.e. jeeadv.ac.in. The JEE (Advance) 2018 were conducted by IIT Kanpur, this year.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2018 result today, June 10. The all India ranking and examination scores will be declared. Candidates who appeared for the JEE Advanced 2018 examination can check their JEE result 2018 on the official website i.e. jeeadv.ac.in. The Central Board of Secondary Education conducted the JEE 2018 examination on Sunday, May 20. The answer keys of the examination were released in May end at jeeadv.ac.in. IIT usually conduct the JEE (advanced) for candidates who have secured all India rank up to 224000 in JEE (Mains). IIT Kanpur conducted the JEE (Advance) 2018 this year.

Around 2.33 lakh aspirants were declared qualified for the JEE (Advanced) 2018 examination. As per the reports, candidates appearing for the examination were less this year. Infant the overall JEE Main cut-off to be eligible for the JEE-Advanced dropped to 74 as compared to 81, this year. It was reportedly 100 in 2016.

The registration and choice filling for the academic programs under the Joint Seat Allocation Authority for the candidates will begin on June 15. The first seat allotment will be announced by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority on June 27. The seventh round of the final allotment will be declared on July 18.

Tripura Joint Entrance Examinations Board announced the Joint Entrance Examination 2018 on May 23, 2018, at its official website i.e. tbjee.nic.in, tripuraresults.nic.in. The Tripura Board conducted the examination on April 25 and April 26, this year. A total number of 4503 candidates reportedly appeared for the Tripura JEE 2018 examination.

Around 2813 aspirants were successful to make through the Engineering entrance examination, while 3907 candidates were successful in clearing the medical exams this year. Students can follow check the website jeeadv.ac.in for the result which is likely to release today, June 10.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More