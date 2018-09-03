CBSE has announced to change the pattern in the question paper of class 10th and class 12th by 2020 in order to improve the analytical abilities of the students in Bhubneshwar. This step has been taken to prevent a rote learning which has become a trend among the students.

Reportedly, the CBSE has framed new bylaws and submitted to the HRD ministry to improve the quality of the education system.

According to a leading report by The Times of India, a senior minister of Human Resource Development Ministry (HRD) quoted that the questions would be more in the nature of problem-solving. Not just it, there would be more short questions (between 1 to 5 marks). In order to prevent the rote learning, the new pattern would likely to enhance the critical thinking abilities among the students and test actual learning outcomes. The basic idea is not to allow the students to score high marks by virtue of rote.

In addition to this, the HRD ministry official reportedly said, the proposals would take another three-four months to crystallise. However, the board was already working toward the changes in the pattern of questions from 2020.

This decision has been taken in the wake of a trend among students of rote learning. It has been observed that students tend to be trapped in the rote learning system. Therefore, the CBSE decided to transform the current pattern. In case you didn’t know, the current trend includes conducting vocational subjects exams, and later, announcing the results earlier than the awaited date.

The HRD ministry has a responsibility to continuously enrich the quality of education during affiliation or renewal of schools. In a series of introducing changes, the Central Board of School Education (CBSE) has also introduced the idea to provide specific exemptions to differently abled students in the board examinations.

Reportedly, due to a lot of stress among the students, the CBSE schools in certain cities are devoting a lot of time towards physical education classes. Therefore, they are also dropping the subjects including Moral Science and General Knowledge in order to achieve the desired results.

