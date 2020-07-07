On Tuesday CBSE released an official statement on the syllabi reform of classes IX-XII. The board decided to reduce the curriculum by 30%.

CBSE issued an official statement on Tuesday regarding the syllabi revision of classes IX-XII. The board has decided to reduce the curriculum by 30%. The changes made have been debated and finalised with the approval of the Curriculum Committee and the Governing Body of the Board.

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced the reduction on Twitter; after taking insight from the suggestions provided by educators all over the country. The Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Mr Manish Sisodia had provided his opinion on June 6, calling for the30 per cent reduction in the syllabus of the students amidst the ongoing global pandemic COVID-19.

The Board also revealed the one-third cut would be done while keeping the core concepts of the syllabi intact.

The teachers and principals of the schools have been requested to ensure that the reduced syllabus’ basic concepts are clear with the students so that they do not face any problem connecting different topics.

Only the remaining 70 per cent core syllabi will be part of the topics of Internal and External Exams. Teachers of elementary classes (I-VIII) have been asked to follow the Alternative Academic Calendar and Learning Outcomes provided by NCERT.

The CBSE Revised Syllabus 20-21 is available on the official site: http://cbseacademic.nic.in/Revisedcurriculum_2021.html

According to reports, NCERT personnel were also part of the discussion and they were asked to give suggestions regarding the topics that could be cut from the syllabi.

Schools and Colleges were shut down on March 24, due to coronavirus pandemic. Online classes via video conferencing platforms are being conducted by many schools to keep up the pace of the syllabus.

