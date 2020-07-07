CBSE issued an official statement on Tuesday regarding the syllabi revision of classes IX-XII. The board has decided to reduce the curriculum by 30%. The changes made have been debated and finalised with the approval of the Curriculum Committee and the Governing Body of the Board.
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced the reduction on Twitter; after taking insight from the suggestions provided by educators all over the country. The Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Mr Manish Sisodia had provided his opinion on June 6, calling for the30 per cent reduction in the syllabus of the students amidst the ongoing global pandemic COVID-19.
The Board also revealed the one-third cut would be done while keeping the core concepts of the syllabi intact.
#cbseforstudents #students #CBSE brings big respite to students, reduces syllabus for classes IX-XII pic.twitter.com/DRcCBAdV4M
— CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) July 7, 2020
Looking at the extraordinary situation prevailing in the country and the world, #CBSE was advised to revise the curriculum and reduce course load for the students of Class 9th to 12th. @PMOIndia @HMOIndia @PIB_India @MIB_India @DDNewslive @cbseindia29 @mygovindia
— Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 7, 2020
📢Considering the importance of learning achievement, it has been decided to rationalize syllabus up to 30% by retaining the core concepts.@PMOIndia @HMOIndia @HRDMinistry @mygovindia @transformIndia @cbseindia29 @mygovindia
— Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 7, 2020
Also Read: UGC Guidelines 2020: Final year exams to be held by September end after MHA’s nod, students demand cancellation
Also Read: 2020 Board Examinations: An emotional rollercoaster for students amidst the pandemic
The teachers and principals of the schools have been requested to ensure that the reduced syllabus’ basic concepts are clear with the students so that they do not face any problem connecting different topics.
Only the remaining 70 per cent core syllabi will be part of the topics of Internal and External Exams. Teachers of elementary classes (I-VIII) have been asked to follow the Alternative Academic Calendar and Learning Outcomes provided by NCERT.
The CBSE Revised Syllabus 20-21 is available on the official site: http://cbseacademic.nic.in/Revisedcurriculum_2021.html
According to reports, NCERT personnel were also part of the discussion and they were asked to give suggestions regarding the topics that could be cut from the syllabi.
Schools and Colleges were shut down on March 24, due to coronavirus pandemic. Online classes via video conferencing platforms are being conducted by many schools to keep up the pace of the syllabus.
Also Read: Decision on JEE, NEET likely by tomorrow: HRD Minister