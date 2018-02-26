With board examinations coming close, pupils from all over the country are bombarding the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) toll-free helpline with a slew of queries. The queries included personal matters such as Heartbreaks, ill-treatment by the parents and memory loss.

For all the students facing distress or going through any sort of psychological issue can call on 1800 11 8004, which the CBSE toll-free helpline number, all the students appearing for the examinations greeted by an operator and then, later on, is connected to the counsellors

As the board examinations are coming close, pupils are gearing up for the stressful exam ties, CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) toll-free helpline seeking advice on personal issues, such as memory loss, ill-treatment by parents/guardians or even in a case of heartbreak. A total of 91 counsellors based in India and abroad too have been answering questions of all the pupils in the run-up to the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams, which will start from March 5. Pupils from all over the country are bombarding the CBSE’s helpline with a spate of queries. The queries are not just about exams but also includes personal matters.

According to a report published in the national daily, The Hindu, the CBSE in January claimed that it would be providing psychological counselling to the pupils at a time of preparation for the board exams as well as during the examinations in order to overcome exam related stress. For all the students facing distress or going through any sort of psychological issue can call on 1800 11 8004, which the CBSE toll-free helpline number, all the students appearing for the examinations greeted by an operator and then, later on, is connected to the counsellors.

As students have been facing a lot of pressure due to studies, they intend to commit suicide which is determined by various factors such as family issues, academics issues, career crisis and many other. In 2015, the number of suicides stood at 8,934. In the five years leading to 2015, 39,775 students killed themselves. In 2015, Maharashtra reported most student suicides of any state: 1,230 of 8,934 (14%) nationwide, followed by Tamil Nadu (955) and Chhattisgarh (625). Sikkim has the highest number of suicide rates in India.

