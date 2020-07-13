Divyanshi Jain of Lucknow has secured a stellar score of 600/600 in the CBSE Board Result 2020. Check out the reaction of her and her school and parents.

The Central Board of Secondary Education has declared the results of class 12 students that gave the exam this year. Results of class 10 board exams are to be yet to be announced. This year, as the results are being calculated on the basis of evaluation method, merit list will not be coming out on the CBSE website, claims a board official.

Divyanshi Jain, a Lucknow resident has excelled in her result by securing a stellar score of 600/600 in the CBSE examinations. Being a humanities student, she scored full marks on the subjects English, Sanskrit, History, Geography, Insurance and Economics. She appeared in all of the exams except Geography due to the global pandemic.

Being a topper student in Navyug Radiance Senior Secondary School, she gives all the credits to her parents and teachers for guiding her and keeping her on track the whole year. She also says that she excelled due to regular revisions and mock tests conducted. She also maitained a healthy and regular diet and sleep schedule.

The Regional Officer of CBSE confirmed that she is the topper of her region, by securing maximum marks. The principal of her school expressed her pride and explained that they already knew her potential was abundant.

Divyanshi Jain hopes to pursue her interest in History and wishes to join the course of History Hons. in Delhi University.

Over 12 lakh students appeared for the CBSE examinations in 2020. However, due to the increasing cases of Coronavirus in March, remaining exams were cancelled. It was announced afterwards that instead of taking the exams during the pandemic, the marks of the remaining subjects will be evaluated on the basis of internal assessment.

Students have access the CBSE website www.cbse.nic.in for their results. Other website that will be displaying the results are results.nic.in . Additionally, complete results have been sent to the school affiliated with CBSE to help the students in checking their results.

This year, the pass percentage is 88.78% having seen an increase of 5.38% .Moreover, girls seem to have again outshone the boys. The pass percentage of girls is 92.15% while it is 86.16% for boys. The highest pass percentage is of the Trivandrum region (97.67%) while the lowest is of Patna (74.57%). Check out the Pass Percentage list:

The term ‘Fail’ has been replaced by ‘Essential Repeat’ and students can give the CBSE Optional Exams if they wish to improve their grade point. The compartment exam datesheet is yet to be announced by the Central Government. Anxiety and tension is one of the major feelings associated with the CBSE board results in India.

This year, telephonic counselling sessions are being conducted for both students and parents. The toll-free number is 1800118004.

The results of over 400 students in class 12 still remain as it was not possible to judge their marks with the evaluation criteria. They will be announced shortly afterwards.

