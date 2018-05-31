CBSE will be releasing the admit cards for UGC NET exam 2018 on its official website in the third week of June this year. candidates who are set to appear for the NET 2018 examination are advised to keep an eye on the official website so that they can download the admit cards for the examination as soon as it releases at cbsenet.nic.in.

The UGC NET exam 2018 Admit Cards to be conducted on 8th July 2018 will be released on the official website of CBSE soon. According to reports, the Admit Cards will be out in the third week of June this year. All candidates who are appearing for the CBSE UGC NET 2018 examination can download the Admit card from the official website as soon as it releases at cbsenet.nic.in. The National Eligibility Test (NET) is a central examination conducted to determine the eligibility of assistant professors in the recognised universities of India. It is the gateway to various Junior Research Fellowship programmes in various universities across the country.

The NET examination will be conducted on 8th July 2018 by the CBSE and students are advised to keep their eyes on the official website of the Board. The CBSE UGC NET 2018 can only be downloaded online. No Admit cards will be sent by post or by courier. The CBSE Board will be conducting the UGC NET examination in two phases i.e. Paper I and Paper II. Whikle the paper 1 will be consist of 100 marks Paper II consists of 100 questions. The duration for the Paper I exam is one hour only and the time limit for the Paper II exam is two hours.

Students can check the steps given below to download the CBSE UGC NET 2018 Admit Cards:

Go to the official website of CBSE — cbsenet.nic.in Click on the link for downloading the Admit card Login for Admit Card and Image Correction-NET November 2017 Fill in all the required information like roll number and name Click on login The Admit Card will be displayed on the screen Download the Admit Card Take a print out for further reference

Candidates must check their personal details and image in the admit card. In case of any mistake or issue with the download of admit card, candidates can send an email to the CBSE net@cbse.gov.in

To download UGC NET Admit Card 2018 directly, click here: cbsenet.nic.in

