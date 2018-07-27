CBSE UGC NET 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on July 24 released the answer keys for UGC NET examination 2018. Today is the last day to raise objections over answer keys released by the CBSE. The candidates can challenge the answer keys @ cbsenet.nic.in by submitting the fees announced by the CBSE.

CBSE UGC NET 2018: July 27, Friday is the last date to challenge the answer keys released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on July 24 for University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test examination. As per media reports, aspiring candidates have to log in to the official website @ cbsenet.nic.in and pay the due fees required to successfully submit their objections regarding answer keys released by CBSE. The CBSE has announced that candidates have to submit Rs 1,000, fees fixed by the board, to file objections.

The candidates can submit their amount through debit card and credit card only. To justify their objections, the candidates can also mail proofs, supporting documents to CBSE @cbse.gov.in. The UGC-NET examination was held on July 8, Sunday at examination centres announced by CBSE across the country.

The re-exam was conducted on July 22. The CBSE had introduced unprecedented changes in this year’s UGC-NET, there were only 2 papers – paper 1 and 2, instead of 3 years. Successful candidates will be eligible for a junior research fellowship or can be considered for the assistant professors. According to the CBSE reports, a total of 11,480,235 candidates had registered to sit in this year’s exam.

According to UGC policy, only those candidates will be declared NET qualified who obtain minimum qualifying marks in aggregate of both papers. The UGC will later issue certificates to the successful candidates. The upcoming NET examinations will be conducted by newly formed National Testing Agency (NTA), replacing CBSE.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More