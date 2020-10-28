CBSE Result 2020: Computer Based Test (CBT) result has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE. Here's how to check result and all other details.

CBSE Result 2020: Computer Based Test (CBT) result has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CBT result for the posts of Junior Assistant, Steno Assistant and Stenographer on their official website. The candidates who sat in the Computer Based Test or the CBT test can now head towards the official website of CBSE, cbse.ni.in and check their scores.

CBSE has uploaded the formula based on which it has normalised the scores of candidates who appeared in CBT exam 2020 as the exam was conducted in multiple shifts. Computer Based Test (CBT) for the post of Junior Assistant was held on January 29, 2020, and January 30, 2020. The same for the post of Senior Assistant was conducted on January 30, 2020, and the CBT for the post of Stenographer was held on January 31, 2020.

Steps to Download CBSE Result 2020 for Steno Assistant, Stenographer and Junior Assistant Posts:

Open your browser and go to the official website of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), cbse.nic.in.

On the Home Page, click on the link that reads ‘CBSE Result 2020 for Steno Assistant, Stenographer and Junior Assistant’.

You will be directed to PDF link and a PDF will open.

The result will open before you on your screen.

Print or download the CBSE Result 2020 for Stenographer, Steno Assistant ad Junior Assistant posts for future use.

According to the results released by the board, 327 candidates have been selected for the post of Stenographer, 680 have been selected for the post of Senior Assistant and 2205 applicants have been selected for the post of Junior Assistant.

