CCL Recruitment 2019: Central Coalfield Limited has invited the application for the recruitment of apprenticeships posts which includes electrician, turner and other. Scroll down for information regarding notification.

CCL Recruitment 2019: Central Coalfield Limited has invited the application for the recruitment of apprenticeships posts which includes electrician, turner and other. Scroll down for information regarding notification.

CCL Recruitment 2019: Central Coalfield Limited (CCL) has notified for the recruitment of apprenticeships posts which includes electrician, turner and other. The notification was released on its offcial website on September 13. Eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed format on or before October 15.

Job seekers looking for jobs with CCL can grab this wonderful opportunity. Candidates are advised to fill details correctly as incorrect information shall lead to rejection of the application form. The age of candidates should be between 18 years to 30 years.

After submitting the application form candidates are advised to download print of application form and must keep with them for further reference. Also, candidates should regularly check updates about the notification through the official website or the NewsX.

CCL Recruitment 2019: Important dates

Notifcation posted on Septmber 14.

Application started on Septmber 16.

application submission will end on October 15.

CCL Recruitment 2019: Post details

Mechanic (Repair & Maintenance of Heavy Vehicle) – 45

Computer Operator and Programming Assistant – 15

Pump Operator cum Mechanic – 5

Fitter – 250

Welder – 40

Electrician – 360

Machinist – 20

Turner – 15

CCL Recruitment 2019: Qualification

Electrician – 10th Pass & ITI in Electrician Trade from (NCVT / SCVT) recognized institution.

ITI in Mechanic earth moving machinery/ Mechanic Motor Vehicle/ Maintenance & repair of heavy vehicle/ Diesel Mechanic/ Mechanic Mining Machinery/Mechanic Automobile or Electronics

Computer Operator and Programming Assistant – ITI in respective trade.

Pump Operator Cum Mechanic – ITI in plumbing Job.

Fitter – 10th Pass and IT1 in Fitter Trade (From NCVT or SCVT Recognized Institute)

Welder – 8th Pass and ITI in Welder Trade (From NCVT or SCVT Recognized Institute)

Machinist -ITI in respective Trade

Turner – ITI in respective Trade

Click the links below for more information

CCL notification

Official website

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App