CCS HAU Recruitment 2018: Applications have been invited through an official notification released on the website of Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University. Candidates can apply at hau.ac.in for 334 vacancies before October 4.

CCS HAU Recruitment 2018: The Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University which is popularly known as the Haryana Agricultural University, has invited applications for various posts through an official recruitment notification released on the official website – hau.ac.in. Interested candidates can check the notification by logging into the website and apply for the vacancies accordingly.

According to the notification, there are more than 300 vacant positions under the varsity and candidates can submit their applications through the official website on or before the closure of the application process. The last date for submission of applications has been scheduled for October 4, 2018. Candidates will have to appear for a written examination on the basis of which the best candidates will be selected.

ALSO READ: RRB ALP/Technician Exam 2018: Modify application forms now, check details @ rrbcdg.gov.in

CCS HAU Recruitment 2018: Name and number of Posts

Total number of vacancies: 334

Clerk-186, Steno Typist-35, Lab Assistant-28, School Teacher-01, Primary Teacher-05, Instructor-01, Training Assistant-18, Senior Technical Assistants-10, Senior Technician-01, Chief Mechanic-01, Pharmacist-2, Computer Programmer-01, Section Officer-09, Technical Assistant-06, Assistant Hostel Warden-01, Mess Supervisor-01, Game Organizer-01, Editorial Assistant-01, Heavy Vehicle Driver-02, Road Roller Driver-01, Graphic Designer-05, Photographer-01, Jeep/ Car Driver-03, Auto Electrician-01, Surveyor-01, Tube well Electrician-01, Mechanic-04, Turner-01, Meteorological Observer-02, Library Attendant-02, Saw Operator-01

Application Fee:

Female applicants (SC/BCA/BCB) of Haryana: Rs 75

Male applicants (SC/BCA/BCB) of Haryana: Rs 150

Female (Others): Rs 300

Male (Others): Rs 600

ALSO READ: RPSC SI Recruitment 2018: Admit Card for Sub-Inspector Combined Exam released @ rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

How to apply for the CCS HAU Recruitment 2018?

Visit the official website of Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University

Search for the Recruitment link on the homepage

On clicking on the link, candidates will be taken to the next window

Here, Click on apply online

Fill in all the necessary details in the application form

Submit the application fees and submit the form

Take a print out of the application form if necessary for future reference

To go to the official website of the University and read the full notification regarding the vacancies, click on this link: http://hau.ac.in/hisar_admin/newspdf/advt07.pdf

ALSO READ: Gauhati University releases degree 2nd, 4th semester result @ gauhati.ac.in, check how to download

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More