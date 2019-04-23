CCSE class 9th, 11th Results 2019: Students can check their results online through the official website @www.delhi.gov.in. AS the board had declared the results for class 9th on April 10, 2019. The students who have failed to clear their exams appeared for the compartmental examinations.

CCSE class 9th, 11th Results 2019: Govt of NCT, Delhi to declare the results by next month

The Directorate of Education Govt. of NCT of Delhi is all set to release the results of class 9th, 11th compartment examinations by next month. As per reports, the officials have asked students of the said classes that the results will be declared on May 10, 2019, next month. Students can check their results online through the official website @www.delhi.gov.in. AS the board had declared the results for class 9th on April 10, 2019. The students who have failed to clear their exams appeared for the compartmental examinations.

The result percentage of class 9th has improved by 0.4 per cent as compared to last year. However, the class 9th results and the pass percentage was 80 per cent in 2019.

The student who fails in any of the external examination affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education has an option of appearing in the Compartmental examination that is also organized by the board officials for all such students.

How to check:

1. Visit the official website of Govt. of NCT of Delhi @www.delhi.gov.in

2. Click on the result link

3. Enter all the required information kile Roll no, Registration no, to access the result

4. Click on the submit button

5. Download the result

6. Take the print out for future reference

Meanwhile, the government has confirmed that the children who fail in class 9th for more than twice are asked to write class 10 exams through the national institute of open schooling. The students who fail once are given a choice to either continue with the school system and repeat the class, or give exams under the Patrachar mode so that they do not lose a year.

Patrachar is like any another school which follows a CBSE curriculum but in distance mode or correspondence mode. Also Here the students have not to attend the regular full-time school.

